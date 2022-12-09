Bank of Marin Sells 67 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of Marin decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.68.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

