Bank of Marin Sells 937 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank of Marin decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 57,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,266. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

