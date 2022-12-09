Bank of Marin Sells 98 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of Marin lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 123.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 254,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,896,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after purchasing an additional 610,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Arista Networks by 20.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,873. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

ANET stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $130.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,935. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

