Bank of Marin Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of Marin reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,248. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $237.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day moving average is $156.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.