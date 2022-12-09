Bank of Marin Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Marin lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 108,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

HD stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.76. The company had a trading volume of 53,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $330.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.75.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.