Barclays Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 590 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.19) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.05) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.19) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.36) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.36) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,282.08 ($15.63).

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 576.50 ($7.03) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 613.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 839.26. The stock has a market cap of £576.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,859.68. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,560 ($31.22).

Insider Activity

ASOS Company Profile

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($321,326.67). In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($321,326.67). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.82), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,501.83).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

