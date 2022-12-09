Barclays Boosts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $26.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 237.84%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

