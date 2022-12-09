Barclays Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

CTRA opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

