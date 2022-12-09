Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CEO Purchases $25,200.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) CEO Michael Huseby bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance
Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnes & Noble Education (BNED)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.