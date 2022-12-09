Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CEO Purchases $25,200.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) CEO Michael Huseby bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading

