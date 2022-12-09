Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,958 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 15,824 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.