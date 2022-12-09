Beldex Price Hits $0.0384 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $114.14 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.00 or 0.07370137 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00078144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025513 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001507 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

