BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.83

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.83 and traded as high as C$13.35. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$13.23, with a volume of 55,016 shares traded.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director Joseph Rus sold 35,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.14, for a total transaction of C$432,559.88. In other news, Director Joseph Rus sold 35,643 shares of BELLUS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.14, for a total value of C$432,559.88. Also, Director Pierre Larochelle sold 35,667 shares of BELLUS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.59, for a total value of C$448,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,653,924.73.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

