Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €135.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($187.37) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($109.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($147.37) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 1.6 %

ETR WCH opened at €118.55 ($124.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €98.58 ($103.77) and a 12 month high of €187.10 ($196.95). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €116.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €136.03.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

