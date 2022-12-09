Berenberg Bank Trims Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Target Price to 378.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from 380.00 to 378.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Topdanmark A/S from 415.00 to 435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Topdanmark A/S Price Performance

TPDKY opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

