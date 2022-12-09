Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,325 shares of company stock valued at $31,823,450 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

