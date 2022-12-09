B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge lowered B&G Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

BGS stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -339.28%.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

