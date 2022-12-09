Biconomy Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, Biconomy has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Biconomy token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a market cap of $74.01 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,519,903 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

