BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $49.35 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17,115.65 or 1.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $115.65 million and approximately $49.35 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 17,224.14796019 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $54,697,480.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

