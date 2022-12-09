Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.84 or 0.00086461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $259.91 million and $1.75 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00267621 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.