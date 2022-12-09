Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $40.74 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00265812 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00086111 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00059095 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

