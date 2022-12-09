Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.48 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00030188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $63.21 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,403 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.24518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 5.26975748 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $2,345,545.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

