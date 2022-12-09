Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKH. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

