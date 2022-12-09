Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Black Hills Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BKH opened at $70.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Black Hills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

