BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,477,616 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $360,716,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 98.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after buying an additional 941,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $28,466,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 33.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after buying an additional 347,980 shares during the period.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $470,591 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $67.63 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

