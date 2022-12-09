BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $703.44 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $933.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $655.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

