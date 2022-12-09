BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

