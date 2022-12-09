BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $15.89.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.