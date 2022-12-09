BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.