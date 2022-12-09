BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
