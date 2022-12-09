Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $411.71

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 411.71 ($5.02) and traded as high as GBX 482.44 ($5.88). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 468 ($5.71), with a volume of 12,611 shares changing hands.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,097.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 437.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 412.07.

Bloomsbury Publishing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

