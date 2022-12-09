BNB (BNB) Price Tops $287.10 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $287.10 or 0.01677076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $45.93 billion and approximately $635.75 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,968,719 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,968,854.2972647 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 290.22279773 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1150 active market(s) with $645,913,684.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

