BNB (BNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $637.88 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $287.15 or 0.01672707 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $45.93 billion and $637.88 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,968,698 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

