Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258,993 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,974 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

