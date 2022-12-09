Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) CEO Acquires $11,200.00 in Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Ross Pope purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $11,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,536 shares in the company, valued at $375,037.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, October 14th, Michael Ross Pope sold 1,488 shares of Boxlight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $773.76.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Michael Ross Pope sold 1,543 shares of Boxlight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $925.80.

On Thursday, December 1st, Michael Ross Pope purchased 25,000 shares of Boxlight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,750.00.

BOXL opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Boxlight Co. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.45.

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boxlight Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,515,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Boxlight by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 729,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Boxlight by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BOXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Boxlight to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

