Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 174.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.5% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,101,210 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81.

