Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $327,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $56.67.

