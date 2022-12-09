Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up to $25.02

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.02, but opened at $26.41. Braze shares last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 371 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82.

Insider Activity at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 376,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $13,191,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,857 shares in the company, valued at $21,939,995. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 376,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $13,191,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,857 shares in the company, valued at $21,939,995. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and have sold 43,062 shares valued at $1,567,482. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,942,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,442,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.