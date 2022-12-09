Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading Up 7.3%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 235,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 253,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.