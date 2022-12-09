Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 192.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.67. 107,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,892,833. The company has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

