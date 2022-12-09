Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

NYSE BMY opened at $79.88 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $169.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 319.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,062.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

