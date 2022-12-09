British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given New GBX 505 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 505 ($6.16) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTLCY. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Liberum Capital cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. AlphaValue cut British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Panmure Gordon raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.50.

British Land Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS BTLCY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 46,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. British Land has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $7.74.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

