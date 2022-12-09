Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $662.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.68.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $18.92 on Friday, hitting $550.00. 75,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $484.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.21.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,716,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

