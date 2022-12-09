Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $531.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

