Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.48.
AVGO opened at $531.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
