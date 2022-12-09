Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $531.08, but opened at $551.24. Broadcom shares last traded at $545.85, with a volume of 16,140 shares traded.
The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.21.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
