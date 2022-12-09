Broadcrest Asset Management LLC Takes $7.01 Million Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Broadcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,000. Franchise Group makes up approximately 7.3% of Broadcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Franchise Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Franchise Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FRG opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $991.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

