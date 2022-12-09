Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.85

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 4006153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

In other news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,989.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,384,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315,197 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,010,000 after buying an additional 3,213,461 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

