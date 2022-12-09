Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of Burlington Stores worth $1,323,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BURL opened at $198.91 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $295.30. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.83.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

