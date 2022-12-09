Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $79.54

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.54 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 74.30 ($0.91). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 76.10 ($0.93), with a volume of 160,727 shares changing hands.

Cairn Homes Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £514.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,095.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.32.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

