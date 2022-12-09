Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75. 710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 133,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $590.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,866.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,866.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $308,200. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

