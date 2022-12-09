Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.84.

NYSE:JPM opened at $132.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

