Cambridge Trust Co. Has $19.40 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $247.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.67. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.