Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $203.56 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

